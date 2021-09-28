METRO CORRECTIONS - 9-27-2021.jfif

Louisville Metro Corrections. Sept. 27, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The union representing Louisville Metro Corrections officers is holding a no-confidence vote Tuesday on Corrections Director Dwayne Clark.

The Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge #77 Daniel Johnson accuses Clark of violating city government policy, creating a hostile work environment and violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement. A letter from the FOP outlines 20 grievances.

The vote comes after weeks of controversy inside the jail. Low staffing levels have led to massive overtime accruals

In a news release on Sept. 23, Johnson listed reasons for the vote of No Confidence:

Recruitment & Retention

  • Current staffing levels
  • Inability and/or unwillingness to recruit
  • Inability and/or unwillingness to retain

Health and Safety

  • Allowing sanitation to erode to a point that increases risks for staff and inmates to contract illness
  • Overcrowding of dorms while others are under capacity
  • Inmate security doors not functioning properly
  • Inability and/or unwillingness to maintain required equipment such as control room panels, elevators, intercoms, and radios
  • Lack of progress on ballistic vest concerns that were expressed
  • Lack of progress on radio channel access concerns that were expressed
  • Lack of concern for safety of staff and the public displayed by removing our first line of defense at the magnetometer in the public lobby
  • Not approving full radio access to police channels unless you are Administration or a “favorite”
  • Dwindling Home Incarceration Program staff
  • Running posts unmanned – Running the facility short staffed

Contractual Violations

  • Inability and/or unwillingness to fill special security jobs
  • Long standing unfilled promotional vacancies
  • Backfilling schedules
  • Pulling members out of contractually bided areas
  • Closing CCC without any consideration to members bids
  • Forcing Members beyond 16-hour contractual limit
  • Removal and now denial of every switch of shift request

The vote is open until 6 p.m. The FOP president Daniel Johnson says the results will be announced tonight.

