LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The union representing Louisville Metro Corrections officers is holding a no-confidence vote Tuesday on Corrections Director Dwayne Clark.
The Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge #77 Daniel Johnson accuses Clark of violating city government policy, creating a hostile work environment and violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement. A letter from the FOP outlines 20 grievances.
The vote comes after weeks of controversy inside the jail. Low staffing levels have led to massive overtime accruals.
In a news release on Sept. 23, Johnson listed reasons for the vote of No Confidence:
Recruitment & Retention
- Current staffing levels
- Inability and/or unwillingness to recruit
- Inability and/or unwillingness to retain
Health and Safety
- Allowing sanitation to erode to a point that increases risks for staff and inmates to contract illness
- Overcrowding of dorms while others are under capacity
- Inmate security doors not functioning properly
- Inability and/or unwillingness to maintain required equipment such as control room panels, elevators, intercoms, and radios
- Lack of progress on ballistic vest concerns that were expressed
- Lack of progress on radio channel access concerns that were expressed
- Lack of concern for safety of staff and the public displayed by removing our first line of defense at the magnetometer in the public lobby
- Not approving full radio access to police channels unless you are Administration or a “favorite”
- Dwindling Home Incarceration Program staff
- Running posts unmanned – Running the facility short staffed
Contractual Violations
- Inability and/or unwillingness to fill special security jobs
- Long standing unfilled promotional vacancies
- Backfilling schedules
- Pulling members out of contractually bided areas
- Closing CCC without any consideration to members bids
- Forcing Members beyond 16-hour contractual limit
- Removal and now denial of every switch of shift request
The vote is open until 6 p.m. The FOP president Daniel Johnson says the results will be announced tonight.
Related stories:
- Corrections FOP calls for vote of No Confidence in director of Louisville's jail
- Union says 'crisis' at Louisville jail worse than 2017 problems
- FOP says Metro Corrections 'isn't safe' for inmates or officers during public forum
- Wife says Louisville Metro Corrections staffing shortage is hurting families of officers
- Metro Corrections offering officers double overtime amid staffing shortage
- Metro Corrections bringing in officers still in training to help with staffing shortage
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.