LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is expanding its food pantry to help more families.
The health care company started a food pantry at its Broadway pediatric clinic in 2016. On Tuesday, the company announced that a $45,000 grant from the One Louisville COVID Response Fund will help expand the program.
Dare to Care helps stock the prescriptive food pantry with healthy options for families struggling.
Currently, patients can get food at five Norton locations. The grant will add seven more, for a total of 12 pantries. That means helping more people struggling due to the ongoing health crisis.
"So much has changed due to the COVID outbreak," said Dr. Erin Frazier of Norton Children's Medical Associates. "There's higher numbers of people not being able to work. There's difficulty, maybe, getting out to stores if you're used to using TARC tickets to go to the grocery store."
The prescriptive food pantries are only for patients of Norton Healthcare. They can be found in Louisville, Shelbyville and two locations in southern Indiana.
