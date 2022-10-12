Crowd watches Pork Chop Revue

Crowd watches Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.

 Sam Draut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in a while, the Kentucky State Fair returned in full force, and so did the visitors.

Fair officials said about 525,000 people visited the fair. More than 31,000 entries were made.

That includes general admission, livestock and FFA entries. All 120 counties were represented over the 11 days.