LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated
security measures.
More lights and cameras were added at the Kentucky State Fair.
During the first Saturday of the fair, there was panic after "noise-making devices" caused some attendees to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
In a statement KSP said, "At this time, KSP investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was discharged during the disruption, but the investigation remains ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, KSP will issue the final details."
KSP has not said exactly what the noise-making devices were.
Nine people were ultimately
arrested, including six juveniles, throughout the day, but police aren't saying which ones were related to the chaos.
Since then, the fair has added additional lighting, security cameras, and added more guidance to its attendance policy for minors.
"This show's been going on for 118 years so it's a shame that a few individuals have caused this concern,"
Ian Cox, a spokesman for Kentucky Venues, said.
Close
Kentucky State Fair ride
People ride on an amusement ride at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Girl plays game at the Midway
A girl plays a game at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People on ride at state fair
People ride on an amusement ride at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Midway ride at the Kentucky State Fair
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Pork Chop Revue goat
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People ride on midway ride
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Boy goes down a slide at the Kentucky State Fair
A boy slides down a slide at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Two men fist bump at state fair
Two men fist bump while playing a Midway game at the state fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People ride on the Midway rides
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Pork Chop Revue
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People on ride at state fair
People ride on an amusement ride at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Crowd watches Pork Chop Revue
Crowd watches Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Pork Chop Revue
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Children pointing at ducks
Children point to ducks at the Kentucky State Fair.
Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Man paints jockey figurine at Kentucky State Fair
A man paints a jockey figurine at the Kentucky State Fair.
Ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People ride on ride at the Midway
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People on a ride at the Midway
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Midway ride at the Kentucky State Fair
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway
People ride on an amusement ride at the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Pork Chop Revue
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Boy goes down slide at state fair
A boy goes down a slide at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Girl goes down slide at state fair
A girl goes down a slide at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Girl goes down slide at the fair
A boy goes down a slide at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
People on amusement ride
People ride on an amusement ride at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
The Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
The Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Goat trimmed at Kentucky State Fair
A goat is trimmed at the Kentucky State Fair.
Pumpkins at the Kentucky State Fair
Boys look at pumpkins at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Pork Chop Revue
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022
Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Tobacco at Kentucky State Fair
Tobacco at the Kentucky State Fair.
Duckling at the state fair
Ducklings at the Kentucky State Fair.
Ducklings at the state fair
Ducklings at the Kentucky State Fair.
Man rides horse.
A man rides a horse at the Kentucky State Fair.
Man rides horse
A man rides a horse at the Kentucky State Fair.
Artwork at the Kentucky State Fair
Artwork at the Kentucky State Fair.
Artwork at the Kentucky State Fair
Artwork at the Kentucky State Fair.
Artistic shoes at the state fair
Artistic shoes at the Kentucky State Fair.
Pork Chop Revue
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Pumpkins at the Kentucky State Fair
Pumpkins at the Kentucky State Fair.
Pumpkins at the kentucky state fair.
Pumpkins at the Kentucky State Fair.
The Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022
The Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Watermelons at Kentucky State Fair
Watermelons at the Kentucky State Fair.
Weights of largest watermelons at Kentucky State Fair
Weights of the watermelons at the Kentucky State Fair.
Freddy Farmer at state fair
Freddy Farm Bureau at Kentucky State Fair.
Mark Temares at the Kentucky State Fair
Mark Temares speaks to people at the Kentucky State Fair.
Pork Chop Revue
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Horses pulling a carriage
Horses pulling a carriage at the Kentucky State Fair.
Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022
Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Quilt at the state fair
Quilt at the Kentucky State Fair.
Jockey figurine
Jockey figurine at the Kentucky State Fair.
Nutcracker at state fair
Nutcracker at the state fair.
Pork Chop Revue
Pork Chop Revue performed at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
The Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022
The Midway at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.
Cox said the fair has "responded in a way we feel like sets us up for a fantastic conclusion of the fair."
Here are the security updates:
Minor Attendance Policy Each adult can only chaperone 6 minors at a time. Groups larger than 6 individuals under the age of 18 will require an additional chaperone for every 6 minors. I.D. checks are conducted and required at the entrance gates before entering the Fairgrounds. Anyone who violates or attempts to bypass entrances where security checkpoints are in place has committed a Criminal Trespassing II offense which is subject to prosecution. Chaperones are required to remain at the Fair if they are bringing minors. Any adult who drops off minors (even if their own admission fees are paid), are in direct violation of the policy. Any and all misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their parent, guardian or chaperone. Failure to comply will result in immediate dismissal from the property. Safety and Security Updates Increased lighting will be activated and utilized in high-traffic areas on the weekend and during heavy attendance periods. Additional security and patrolling officers will be in place.
Friday, multiple fair-goers told WDRB News they felt safe being at the fair. At least one person said she had concerns after last week's incident, but was glad she decided to still visit the fair.
"He told me, 'It'll be fine, we're gonna go, we're going to have fun.' And we're here, we're having fun, enjoying ourselves," Jessica Thomasson said.
Jessica Thomasson and Collin Hovell at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Cox said he's looking forward to a successful weekend at the fair.
"Things like the ID checks, providing clarity to those visiting the fair. bringing additional lighting and additional cameras, are all ways we think we're partnering with those like Kentucky State Police to ensure a secure event and a family friendly environment," he said.
The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 28.
Related Stories: Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.