LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated security measures

During the first Saturday of the fair, there was panic after "noise-making devices" caused some attendees to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

In a statement KSP said, "At this time, KSP investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was discharged during the disruption, but the investigation remains ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, KSP will issue the final details."

KSP has not said exactly what the noise-making devices were.

Nine people were ultimately arrested, including six juveniles, throughout the day, but police aren't saying which ones were related to the chaos. 

Since then, the fair has added additional lighting, security cameras, and added more guidance to its attendance policy for minors.

"This show's been going on for 118 years so it's a shame that a few individuals have caused this concern," Ian Cox, a spokesman for Kentucky Venues, said.

Cox said the fair has "responded in a way we feel like sets us up for a fantastic conclusion of the fair."

Here are the security updates:

Minor Attendance Policy

  • Each adult can only chaperone 6 minors at a time. Groups larger than 6 individuals under the age of 18 will require an additional chaperone for every 6 minors.
  • I.D. checks are conducted and required at the entrance gates before entering the Fairgrounds. Anyone who violates or attempts to bypass entrances where security checkpoints are in place has committed a Criminal Trespassing II offense which is subject to prosecution.
  • Chaperones are required to remain at the Fair if they are bringing minors. Any adult who drops off minors (even if their own admission fees are paid), are in direct violation of the policy.
  • Any and all misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their parent, guardian or chaperone. Failure to comply will result in immediate dismissal from the property.

Safety and Security Updates

  • Increased lighting will be activated and utilized in high-traffic areas on the weekend and during heavy attendance periods.
  • Additional security and patrolling officers will be in place.

Friday, multiple fair-goers told WDRB News they felt safe being at the fair. At least one person said she had concerns after last week's incident, but was glad she decided to still visit the fair. 

"He told me, 'It'll be fine, we're gonna go, we're going to have fun.' And we're here, we're having fun, enjoying ourselves," Jessica Thomasson said. 

Cox said he's looking forward to a successful weekend at the fair. 

"Things like the ID checks, providing clarity to those visiting the fair. bringing additional lighting and additional cameras, are all ways we think we're partnering with those like Kentucky State Police to ensure a secure event and a family friendly environment," he said. 

The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 28.

