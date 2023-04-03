LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charleston, South Carolina,-based southern lifestyle retailer is opening this week in Louisville.
Palmetto Moon is scheduled to open Saturday, April 8, at Mall St. Matthews.
The store sells trending clothing brands including YETI, Simply Southern and more. This new location will also feature custom Kentucky and Louisville gear as well as merchandise from local businesses like Bourbon Barrel Foods, Doodles by Rebekah and Bluegrass Brothers.
Palmetto Moon will also open a store in Lexington in the Fayette Mall.
