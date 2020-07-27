LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa Johns International said it will add another 10,000 employees as the pandemic continues to fuel demand for food deliveries.
The Louisville-based company said in a news release that it recently hired 20,000, many of whom were displaced because of COVID-19.
Other pizza chains, including Pizza Hut and Domino’s also have added thousands of employees during the pandemic. Many restaurants remain closed or at limited capacity, which has made food delivery a popular alternative.
Papa Johns also said that it is expanding its college tuition benefit program by adding Southern New Hampshire University and the University of Maryland Global Campus. Purdue University Global already is part of the benefit.
“We want to make it quick and simple for team members to join Papa John’s and immediately begin earning an income. An added benefit is access to a long-term pathway toward sustained personal and professional growth,” Marvin Boakye, the company’s chief people and diversity officer said in the release.
Employees can choose from undergraduate and graduate programs at the schools. All coursework is done online. Some of the SNHU and University of Maryland options cost $2,500 per semester, the company said. To learn more, click here.
