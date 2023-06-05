LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several downtown Louisville streets will close this weekend for the return of a family favorite event.
CycLouVia is being held on Main Street for a second year this Sunday, June 11, from 2-6 p.m.
Main Street will close to vehicle traffic from Hancock to 10th streets for the event that encourages people of all ages to get out and about, walking, biking, skating or scooting to "experience downtown in a different way."
"The event not only encourages folks to get out and move, but it is also a way to promote the city's businesses and arts and cultural attractions," Louisville Downtown Partnership said in a news release on Monday.
Businesses and organizations along Main Street are being featured during Sunday's event, including the Frazier History Museum, Louisville Slugger Museum, Kentucky Science Center, Ten20 Brewing, Against the Grain, Cinebus, TARC, and more.
During the event, at the KFC Yum! Center, kids will be able to get a balloon animal from John the Balloon Guy or play on family-friendly inflatables. There will also be Best Buddies, Kona Ice — which will be free for the first 100 servings — and yoga sessions, as well as West 6th Brewing.
The Kentucky Center for the Arts will have live music and painting, and LouVelo bikes will be available for free, one-hour rides on the Belvedere.
Main Street will close from Hancock to 10th Street from 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Traffic will also be restricted from 1-7 p.m. on the following streets:
- South Jackson from East Market to East Main
- North Preston from East Washington to East Main
- North Brook from East Washington to East Main
- South Brook from East Market to East Main
- North 1st from East Washington to East Main
- South 1st from East Market to East Main
- North 3rd from River Road to East Main
- South 3rd from East Market to East Main
- South 4th from East Market to East Main
- South 5th from East Market to East Main
- North 6th from West Washington to East Main
- South 7th from East Market to East Main
- South 9th from East Market to East Main
CycLOUvia started in the Highlands in 2012 and has spread to other areas of the city, including Main Street in downtown Louisville, Goss Avenue, West Broadway and Frankfort Avenue.
