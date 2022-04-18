LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers is the new dean of the U.S. House of Representatives.
After the death of U.S. Rep. Don Young, the position of longest-serving member of Congress goes to Rogers. Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, died March 19. The Alaska politician was 88.
Rogers has served in Congress for 42 years and has served on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for nearly 40 years.
Although its a largely ceremonial position, the dean also has informal role of setting the values of the institution.
The 84-year-old Republican wants to bring a more courteous and respectful tone to the house floor. In February, Rogers cursed at Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty while boarding a subway in Washington. He later apologized.
Last September, Rogers became the long-serving member of Congress from Kentucky.
