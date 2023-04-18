LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after two major shootings in Louisville, Democrats in Congress are calling for gun reform.
U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-District 3, joined Democratic Caucus leaders in Washington on Tuesday to push for more strict gun laws.
Five people died and eight others were hurt in a mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10. On Saturday night, six people were shot and two of them died in a shooting at Chickasaw Park in west Louisville.
McGarvey shared what a heartbreaking time this has been for the Louisville community and called on lawmakers to act.
"Take my word for it," he said. "Take the word of the other members of Congress who have suffered the same thing in their communities, where their communities are grieving and their friends and family and neighbors are grieving. Enough is enough. We have to do more to keep our community safe, and doing nothing isn't working. We must put public safety over guns. We must put kids over guns. We must put people over guns."
McGarvey encouraged Congress to act to keep communities safe and keep mass shootings from happening.
