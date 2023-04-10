LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a massive police presence between Market and Main near Slugger Field in downtown Louisville after a reported shooting.
LMPD is asking the public to avoid downtown Louisville near Preston and Floyd during a shooting investigation on Main Street.
A witness who did not want to be identified told WDRB was driving by that intersection said she heard several gunshots as well as breaking glass.
WDRB's Dalton Godbey reports seeing dozens of police cars and at least three ambulances leaving the scene.
Massive police presence between Market and Main near Slugger Field. Dozens of police cars, and I’ve also seen three ambulances leave the scene. We’re working to find out what’s happening. Once we get info I’ll update. pic.twitter.com/WWEDZu1zF2— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023
The incident started around 8:30 a.m. at the Old National Bank at 333 E. Main Street.
No further information is available at this time. We are working to gather more details and will bring them to you as soon as they are available.
