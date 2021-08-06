LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After parts of Cherokee Park's scenic loop was reopened to traffic in late June, a public meeting will be held in August for updates on traffic patterns.
Louisville Metro Councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, Louisville Parks and Recreation officials and Olmsted Parks Conservancy are hosting a meeting on Aug. 17 at Hogan's Fountain Pavilion. It's planned to go from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a presentation at 6 p.m.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Parks, members of the parks department will gather public feedback and answer questions during the open house meeting.
A survey about the Cherokee Loop can be filled out here, or feedback can be shared by emailing parks@louisvilleky.gov.
