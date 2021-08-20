LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Improvements to an accident-prone Louisville roadway were delayed.
Work to "right-size" an intersection at Taylor Boulevard and Winkler Avenue in south Louisville near Churchill Downs was planned to begin in late-August.
In the past five years, there have been over 700 crashes in the 1.7-mile stretch. The current four lanes of traffic will be redesigned into three lanes, one lane going in each direction, along with a turn lane.
The work was delayed one-three weeks to avoid causing traffic problems for people going to the Kentucky State Fair.
The project is expected to only last a weekend.
Related Stories:
- Public meeting to be held to solicit answers for accident-prone intersection in south Louisville
- City leaders working on reconfiguration plans to reduce collisions in south Louisville intersection
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.