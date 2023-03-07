LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County crews are preparing to clear trees for a slide repair project in Charlestown.
On Wednesday, crews will start clearing trees on State Road 62. It's located three miles east of State Road 3 in Charlestown.
Following the work, the road will be cut down to one lane through the summer.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said crews will stabilize about 200 feet of hillside in June. Traffic signals are planned to be in place through November.
According to a news release, the contract was awarded to E&B Paving, Inc. for $1.1 million. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
