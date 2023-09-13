LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A forum in downtown Louisville on Wednesday focused on improving outcomes for Jefferson County Public Schools' students.
The two people taking questions and discussing topics were JCPS school board member Corrie Shull and Kentucky Rep. Jason Nemes.
The men discussed a number of issues, including security, teacher retention, diversity and more. Much of Wednesday's discussion centered on safety and discipline, as well as looking into whether the district should be split up.
"We called for the study of splitting up JCPS. The study of it," said Nemes. "I don't know what all the right answers are. I don't know anybody who does. But I know the wrong answer. And the wrong answer is the status quo. So we want to study whether splitting it up is appropriate."
Shull made it clear that he would like the district to remain as one.
"Our size is our strength," said Shull.
But Nemes responded later, "The size is our strength issue, I don't think so. I think the size is the problem."
The forum was held not long after Republican lawmakers from the Louisville area called for an audit of Kentucky's largest school district.
"We will agree on this, there is nothing more important to our community than a strong JCPS," Nemes said.
"I do believe that under the leadership of Dr. Marty Pollio and this board of education, that JCPS is moving in the right direction," Shull said, citing the construction of school buildings, a new curriculum, and school choice.
Other topics included safety, state funding, transportation, parental involvement and teacher morale.
Nemes said he learned of nearly two dozen teachers in the areas he represents who left JCPS early. He said he called 12 of those teachers, who told him a lack of student discipline is a huge problem.
"Every one of them said, 'I'm leaving' — some in their 30s, some in their 40s — 'I'm leaving because I'm scared of the kids," he said. " And I know central office won't back me up.'"
Nemes also represents parts of Oldham and Shelby counties.
"I represent 20% of Oldham County and a few precincts in Shelby. And most of the people in Oldham and most of the people in Shelby that I represent, they're Louisvillians. They're us. They went to JCPS. They left for one reason: to get the hell out of JCPS," said Nemes. "We want them back. We want them paying taxes here. We want their kids in our communities. We want them in our PTAs. But JCPS is running — is running — people out of our county and we've got to do a better job."
Shull said he has yet to hear how splitting the district would resolve problems.
"I've yet to hear how dividing the district will improve student achievement. That is not a part of this conversation. I've yet to hear how dividing the district will ensure that resources are divided equitably, as this board has just done to ensure that our vulnerable students receive the most resources," said Shull. "I've yet to hear how dividing the district will produce more teachers. I've yet to hear how dividing the district will produce the bus drivers that we need."
Nemes pointed out hundreds of incidents of weapons being found at JCPS schools and said more should be done about discipline.
"Why are students bringing weapons?" asked Shull.
"Because they know there's no consequence," responded Nemes.
"No," said Shull. "They're bringing weapons because they don't feel safe in the community and when people don't feel safe in community, they take their safety into their own hands and that's not a JCPS problem, that's a community problem."
The district is expected to install weapons detection systems this school year.
Another issue brought up at the forum was the fact that early childhood education students still aren't back in class yet. Earlier this school year, JCPS noted that those buses would be needed for K-12 students and the district is looking into a long-term solution.
