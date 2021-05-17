LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first night of lane closures and slow-downs is scheduled to begin Tuesday on State Road 265 between S.R. 62 and Interstate-65 in Clark County.
According to an Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) news release, the right lane and shoulder will be closed, along with 20-minute slow-downs on I-265 westbound for dynamic message board modification from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
A week later, the right lane and shoulder will be closed on Port Road for box truss removal.
INDOT asks drivers to slow down and use extra caution while traveling through the work zones.
When completed, the work will allow for super loads to travel between the Port of Indiana at Jeffersonville and Lehigh Hanson in Mitchell.
