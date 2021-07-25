LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual contest in Schnitzelburg returns on Monday.
The 51st annual Dainty Contest and festival is being held at the intersection of Goss and Hoertz Avenues. The World Championship Dainty Contest takes place on George Hauck Way starting at 5 p.m.
Players of the old-time German street game use a broom handle to flip a peg off the ground then swat it in mid-air. The participant that hits the peg the farthest wins.
Participation is first come, first serve, and contestants have to be at least 45 years old to play.
The event will offer bologna sandwiches, a beer garden, vendor village and music.
