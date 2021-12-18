McConnell says he's focused on getting help after that period.
"We're going to try and follow up and see if we can get additional sources of funds for that period beyond 30 days that the mayor is concerned about," McConnell said. "Obviously, all the local officials, we were in Dawson Springs earlier, had the very same concern."
1 of 50
TORNADO - BOWLING GREEN - WHISPERING HILLS - 12-13-2021 4.jfif
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search and rescue crews at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.jpeg
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Spc. Brett Hornback
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Mayfield, Ky. aerial damage.jpeg
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search and rescue crews at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.jpeg
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21 (5).jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21 (3).jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21 (2).jpg
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21.jpg
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Mayfield, Ky. tornado damage 12-14-21 (2).jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Mayfield, Ky. tornado damage 12-14-21.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. - 12-14-21.jpg
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
McConnell said during the visit he was amazed at the amount of people willing to help. He added that clean up and recovery efforts appear to be well organized.
McConnell visited Bowling Green Friday to thank volunteers and look at areas of Warren County most impacted by last weekend's tornadoes.
The Warren County Coroner has confirmed 17 storm-related deaths in the county. Police said all those who had been reported missing have now been accounted for.