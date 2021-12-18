Mitch McConnell visits temporary memorial in western Kentucky.jpeg

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell visits western Kentucky storm damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell toured storm damaged towns in western Kentucky on Saturday.

The Senate Republican leader stopped in Dawson Springs and Mayfield, visiting a makeshift memorial set up for victims of the storms.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he had authorized the federal government to cover 100% of the state's emergency response spending for the first 30 days. 

McConnell says he's focused on getting help after that period.

"We're going to try and follow up and see if we can get additional sources of funds for that period beyond 30 days that the mayor is concerned about," McConnell said. "Obviously, all the local officials, we were in Dawson Springs earlier, had the very same concern."

IMAGES | Tornadoes devastate dozens of cities in western Kentucky

1 of 50

McConnell said during the visit he was amazed at the amount of people willing to help. He added that clean up and recovery efforts appear to be well organized.

McConnell visited Bowling Green Friday to thank volunteers and look at areas of Warren County most impacted by last weekend's tornadoes

The Warren County Coroner has confirmed 17 storm-related deaths in the county. Police said all those who had been reported missing have now been accounted for. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags