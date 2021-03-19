LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul says the solutions to violence in Louisville will come from the people who live here -- not from Washington DC.
Paul was in Louisville Friday to honor activist Christopher 2X and his Game Changers organization.
The Senator entered the Game Changers report on the impact of violence on young people into the Congressional Record. Paul says he did so to draw more attention to the organization's efforts.
"I'm not here to tell you that the answer is in Washington," Paul said. "I think the answer is more locally. And if the answer were easy, we'd have it -- and there would be less deaths already. I think what Game Changers is doing is trying to find the solution, giving information. But I still think there is an answer. I continue to believe there has to be a way to have less violence."
Paul says giving students more options for education is part of the solution.
He says gun control is not the answer, because those who want to break the law will always be able to get a gun illegally.
