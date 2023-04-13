LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like all of Louisville, people living and working downtown have had a difficult week, dealing with a mix of emotions after a gunman shot nine people, killing five, Monday inside Old National Bank. And despite how tough it's been, many feel pride in working downtown and plan to get through the trauma and grief together.
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., said the city's business community is "shaken," having known several of the victims. But the response to the shooting, she said, is a testament to come together in tough times.
"It's been a very difficult week, to say the least," said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of Greater Louisville Inc. "I think that everyone is grappling with the situation differently. But I have been really amazed at the resiliency that everyone has shown.
"People have really found comfort and being together ... and I think that's been good."
The shooting at Old National Bank's branch on the first floor of the Preston Pointe building at 333 E. Main St. left six people dead, including the shooter. Nine people, including three police officers, were treated for injuries at University of Louisville Hospital, according to UofL Health. Six have now been treated and released. One of the wounded, identified as 57-year-old Deana Eckert, later died, police said Monday night. Also killed in the shooting were bank executives Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt and Juliana Farmer, police said.
"I think we have to do whatever we can to make it feel normal," said Alec Elmore, who works in the PNC Tower downtown. "But I think it's a bit soon to say that it's back to normal."
"I think when you can lean on each other and move forward together it makes it a lot easier."
Though it's been a tough week, it's not stopping workers from coming downtown and leaning on one another.
"It's great to know that something like that did not stop the city from still coming out and people seeing each other and saying, 'Hey, are you OK?'" said Nicole Jackson who's worked downtown for 15 years. "Anybody that works downtown knows that downtown is just one big family. ... Just to see people that we know and know that people are still OK, it means a lot."
LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel shares a hug.
Sen. Gerald Neal speaks with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on April 12, 2023.
Jason Clayborn sings Amazing Grace.
Dr. Muhammad Babar speaks at the vigil on April 12, 2023.
Whitney Austin speaks during the vigil on April 12, 2023.
Markus Winkler speaks during vigil on April 12, 2023.
Sen. Gerald Neal speaks during the vigil on April 12, 2023.
Rep. Morgan McGarvey speaks during vigil on April 12, 2023.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during vigil on April 12, 2023.
