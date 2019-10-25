LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six months after investigators released a new sketch of the suspect in the murders of two children in Delphi, Indiana, authorities say they have received roughly 3,000 tips, according to a report by Fox 59 News.
On Feb. 13, 2017, Libby German and Abby Williams disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge. Their bodies were found a day later. Police released audio of the suspect along with a pair of sketches -- including one released earlier this year.
In April, police provided a significant new update in the case, which included a brand new sketch of the suspect, an extended audio clip of the accused killer and a video. To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, click here.
"I really hoped we would have it wrapped up by July," said Anna Williams, the mother of Abby. "I mean, we all just hoped this is it -- this is the home stretch."
Anna Williams said she was shocked when she heard about the new direction taken by Indiana State Police in the case. Detectives believe they are looking for someone who lives in Delphi or used to live in the city.
"It seemed so far-fetched, but it has always gone back to, 'This is closer to home than any of us ever cared for,'" Anna Williams said.
Indiana State Police say they are getting the information they have been looking for. Detectives sill need that one good tip to solve this case.
"We were hoping we would have this solved," said Sgt. Kim Riley, with the Indiana State Police. "We are still working to try to solve it. I can't say we are discouraged but they are still working hard at it."
Riley said some tips have been about a car found abandoned near the trails on the day the girls went missing. On Thursday, he said he could not give us any details about what information investigators have on it.
The family is still confident police will find the person who killed the girls.
"Thanksgiving is coming and family will all get together again, and I would like to be thankful this is over and thank whoever it is finally stopped up and did the right thing," said Anna Williams.
Anyone with any information can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an e-mail to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.
