LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville area gas stations were out of gas Monday, prompting several calls by viewers into the WDRB Newsroom.
Our news crews drove around the city Monday morning, and while most stations appeared to be up and running as usual, at least two were out.
One we spotted was a Circle K near Fairdale, which had bags around all pump handles with a note that they were "out of service." And a Kroger gas station in Prospect had grocery carts blocking the entrance to the pumps with a sign up saying "out of fuel."
According to AAA, there were no reports of gasoline issues in Louisville, and an official with the Gas Buddy website said it was not aware of any widespread fuel issues and that this is likely temporary.
