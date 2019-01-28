LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are using a special K-9 unit to search for missing Kentucky mother Savannah Spurlock.
According to a report from WKYT, the Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team is from Louisiana and specializes in K-9 searches. The team is made up of firefighters and police. They most recently worked to find Emily Wade, a missing woman in Ennis, Texas. Wade is a native of Cynthiana.
The 22-year-old Spurlock was last seen leaving a bar in Lexington on January 4th. She was with two men. Police have questioned both men, but have not made any arrests.
Police have not said whether they suspect foul play in her disappearance.
Cajun Coast's Commander, Toney Wade, told WKYT Spurlock's safe return is his team's motivation.
"I can only imagine what their family is going through with their mother not being there," said Wade. "The children missing their mother is one of the driving forces to kind of keep us going in these situations."
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.