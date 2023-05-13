LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mount Washington held its annual Spring Festival featuring some familiar faces all for a good cause.
People could pay $1 to get a chance to dunk Mt. Washington Police officers and even the city's mayor. WDRB's own Dalton Godbey got in on the action and was dunked several times.
Getting dunked at the Mt. Washington Spring Festival on this fine Saturday. @KYFB Bullitt County has raised several hundreds of dollars for @LMPD Officer Nick Wilt this weekend with the dunk tank. Great cause. Great people. pic.twitter.com/ofLYUEtCL4— Dalton Godbey (@Dalton_Godbey) May 13, 2023
The proceeds for the festival will be donated to the family of LMPD Officer Nick Wilt.
Wilt was critically injured during the mass shooting in Louisville last month.
"We wanted to make sure that we show as a supporting community that we are here, we don't live in Jefferson County but we are a sister and brother county and we want to show them that we support them," Debbi Bass, festival organizer, said.
LMPD said that Wilt began the rehabilitation process this week.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
