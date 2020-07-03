LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staff member at the Northeast YMCA in Louisville has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee notified colleagues June 29 that a family member was showing symptoms. The employee then got tested and turned out to be infected.
The employee hasn't worked since informing colleagues, according to a statement released Friday evening by Steve Tarver, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville.
Tarver said all staff members have their temperature checked before each work day, and masks are required for staff and members.
"Cleaning protocols have been maintained throughout," Tarver said in the release. "With the protocols in place and the use of block scheduling, the area is cleaned seven times daily, plus overnight. The YMCAs in the Greater Louisville region have put many hours in implementing and updating our protocols and will continue to do so."
Tarver said all employees who came into contact with the person who tested positive, as well as all other who were in the building, have been notified.
