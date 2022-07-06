LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State leaders are still trying to find a way to limit toll increases on some of the Ohio River bridges, according to Kentucky's transportation secretary.
The latest rate hike of 8.3% took effect Friday. Leaders from Indiana and Kentucky agreed before tolls began in 2016 that the rates would increase each year by 2.5% or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher.
Indiana rejected Kentucky's proposal to keep this year's increase at 2.5%.
When asked if lawmakers could cap the rate increases in a bill, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said he believes the agreement with Indiana requires both states to sign off.
"This is why we couldn't do it unilaterally," Gray said. "The tolling body can only meet if both states agree that the tolling body can meet. And the tolling body would have met or would meet provided we could get an agreement from Indiana."
In turning down Kentucky's request, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state needed consistency in toll increases. That includes on the RiverLink bridges and the Indiana Toll Road in northern Indiana, where rates recently rose more than 9%.
