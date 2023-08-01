LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community-wide fundraising effort for a Louisville Metro Police officer shot in the head continued at Texas Roadhouse locations around Louisville on Tuesday.
Texas Roadhouse pledged all of its proceeds on Tuesday to Officer Nick Wilt's family. Wilt was one of the first LMPD officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to University Hospital for brain surgery. Wilt was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia.
Wilt was released last week from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head. Wilt showed "remarkable improvement" and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation through outpatient care.
Patrons of the Texas Roadhouse on Outer Loop lined up out the door on Tuesday to show support for Wilt.
"I think it's wonderful in this day and age for this many people to come out and support someone," said Erica Hunley.
Wilt is in the midst of outpatient therapy.
The City of St. Matthews is hosting "Wilt Week" from Aug. 1-4.
Wilt, a 2016 graduate of Oldham County High School, has only been with the department since October 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Before becoming an officer, Wilt worked for Oldham County Emergency Medical Services, the La Grange Fire Department, Oldham County dispatch and Henry County EMS.
