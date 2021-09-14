LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult business in southern Indiana is once again allowed to open following a federal court ruling on Tuesday.
A judge said the town of Clarksville improperly revoked a temporary business license from the new owners of Theatair X.
The new owners applied for a temporary license, which was granted after a judge ruled the town had to issue it.
According to Theatair X, the license was valid for five minutes before Clarksville denied the full license.
The judge said Tuesday that the adult store can open until the issue of the full business license is resolved.
Clarksville previously said it denied the full business license because drawings of the site weren't done and it only receive paperwork for one manager's license. The site required two.
