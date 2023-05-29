LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual Memorial Day Hike, Bike and Paddle brought thousands of people downtown Monday to get some exercise and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Hikers went up the east along the Ohio River and finished a 4-mile path, bikers went south, to Iroquois Park, cycling a 16-mile loop, and paddlers headed up the Ohio River to Beargrass Creek.
What a great Hike, Bike & Paddle morning! Thank you so much to everyone who came out, and good luck to everyone continuing on their routes! #HBP23 pic.twitter.com/Ar8oPwrthj— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 29, 2023
Many other activities were planned, including yoga, Tai Chi, paddle ball, Zumba, pickleball and cricket. The first 2,000 people to arrive got a free T-shirt.
During the event, Brain Injury Alliance Kentucky gave away 500 bike helmets.
"A large part of what we do — our mission — is prevention and an effort to prevent brain injuries," said Bobby Paisley, with the alliance.
The Best Kept Secret Live Band performed later in the afternoon, covering hits from Tina Turner and even some of Mayor Craig Greenberg's favorites on his first Hike, Bike & Paddle as mayor.
The mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event is held twice each year, on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
