LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut.
The company announced on Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18.
Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week.
The three-story building features an outdoor driving range, with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round.
According to its website, Topgolf will be open seven days a week. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It will be open 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use of a bay.
There are also some age restrictions. Anyone under 16 must be supervised by a guest 21 years of age or older, and after 9 p.m. anyone under 18 must be supervised by a guest 21 or older.
Neighbors nearby challenged the project in court after Topgolf's initial proposal to build at the Oxmoor Center, but ultimately prevailed.
Topgolf said it expects to hire around 500 employees for its Louisville location, and according to its website still has part-time and full-time positions open.
Louisville Topgolf stories:
- Topgolf ramps up job interviews, scheduling ahead of its opening in Louisville later this year
- Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville
- Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville
- Crews move closer to completing Louisville's Topgolf facility, set to open in late 2022
- IMAGES l Hitting bays, targets take shape as crews build Topgolf in Louisville
- Topgolf plans late-2022 opening at Oxmoor Center
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.