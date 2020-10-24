LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A truck driver was killed Saturday morning in a crash at the 26.5 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Scott County, Indiana, according to state police.
The was in part caused by a car hitting a deer just after 4 a.m. Saturday while traveling north on the interstate, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The crash left the car disabled "partially in the right-hand lane," police said, and the driver exited the car due to it being stuck in the road.
Not long after, police said a semitruck track traveling on I-65 ran into the unoccupied, disabled car from behind and went off the side of the interstate, "coming to rest in a treeline." Police responded to the accident, and the Scott County Coroner's office pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
ISP Sellersburg is currently working a serious injury crash I-65 northbound at the 26.5 mile marker in Scott County. All northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 19 mile marker on to US31. Units on scene expect northbound I-65 to be closed a minimum of 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/sh6pA8Dg4X— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) October 24, 2020
ISP identified the driver as Johnny G. Skarb, 71, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, according to a news release.
The driver of the car that hit the deer was not hurt in the crash.
The northbound lanes of of I-65 were closed for several hours while authorities responded to the crash.
Sadly, this is now a fatal crash. ISP crash reconstruction team reamins on scene and the roadway is still closed.— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) October 24, 2020
