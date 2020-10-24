Fatal crash on I-65 north in Scott County 10-24-20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A truck driver was killed Saturday morning in a crash at the 26.5 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Scott County, Indiana, according to state police. 

The was in part caused by a car hitting a deer just after 4 a.m. Saturday while traveling north on the interstate, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The crash left the car disabled "partially in the right-hand lane," police said, and the driver exited the car due to it being stuck in the road. 

Not long after, police said a semitruck track traveling on I-65 ran into the unoccupied, disabled car from behind and went off the side of the interstate, "coming to rest in a treeline." Police responded to the accident, and the Scott County Coroner's office pronounced the driver dead at the scene. 

ISP identified the driver as Johnny G. Skarb, 71, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, according to a news release.

The driver of the car that hit the deer was not hurt in the crash. 

The northbound lanes of of I-65 were closed for several hours while authorities responded to the crash. 

