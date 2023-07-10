SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of construction crews are busy at the future UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County just a few weeks before one of the first parts of the construction will be unveiled.
The hospital already has an operational emergency room already, and a brand new waiting room for the emergency department will open soon.
But the biggest impact will be expanding the emergency care into overnight care, expanding up two more floors in order to house 40 new inpatient beds.
It's the kind of change that could save lives in Bullitt County.
"When you get into heart attacks or strokes, time is critical," said Tina Vandergriff, chief operating officer of the new hospital. "So being able to get that lifesaving care right here and get stabilized within minutes, makes a difference between traveling another 20 minutes downtown."
At the front of the hospital sits an exposed beam where construction crews wrote "Heroes work here." And the hospital is hoping hundreds more will want to sign on to help staff the new expansion.
A hiring event will be held Wednesday and Thursday focused on nurses. But UofL Health is also looking for other support staff for things like the pharmacy and cafeteria. Click here for more details.
All of the construction is expected to be finished at the end of the year and is projected to be fully operational for patients and staff in March.
