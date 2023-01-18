LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County will soon have a 24-hour hospital to accommodate the growing area.
UofL Health celebrated the signing of a steel beam commemorating the community impact at a new hospital in Bullitt County on Wednesday.
Construction on UofL Health-South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
"Now, the citizens of Bullitt County are going to have a hospital right here in their own backyard to care for those who need it," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
In the past two months, Bullitt County residents got the chance to sign a steel beam that will soon be hoisted up as a permanent fixture of the building. The signature beam was raised in front of a group of supporters and hospital staff on Wednesday.
The project adds 100,000-square-feet of space to the existing medical center, located right off Interstate 65.
Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Smith said the hospital's location makes it easily accessible for emergency situations.
"It's saving lives in a great way because our EMA service here, which the county fully owns and operates, we do 12,000 ALS runs a year of which 9,000 of them go straight into Louisville, those facilities could stay here saving lives," Smith said.
UofL Health hopes to have construction complete by the end of the year and open the hospital sometime early in 2024.
The expansion is expected to add around 100 new jobs.
