LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After halting service on Friday evening due to extreme cold weather, TARC resumed regular service on Saturday morning.
TARC suspended service at 8 p.m. Friday due to buses breaking down from the cold weather in the Louisville area.
On demand rides will not be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. To view a full list of missed stops, click here.
TARC3 will be operating but trips may be late.
