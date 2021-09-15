LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. secretary of labor says Louisville is becoming a national model for developing workers of the future.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh made a series of stops in the city on Wednesday to promote President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better plan.
The Secretary spent the morning touring the manufacturing lab at Doss High School for a firsthand look at what's being done to prepare students for careers.
Doss students learn to use equipment donated by GE Appliances to earn a certification that would allow them to work at GE after graduation. Walsh says it's programs like this that President Biden wants to encourage in his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better program, which is currently stalled in Congress.
"That's why the president has been so insistent on investing in job training and workforce development. Here at school, we're teaching kids that are in their freshman, junior and senior year and preparing them for the future. We need to continue to make investments right now in the current workforce," Walsh says.
The Labor Department is also responsible for rolling out the president's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.
Walsh says those regulations are still being written, but he says getting the COVID shot into more arms is key to boosting the economy and solving the labor shortage.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.