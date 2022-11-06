LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to those who served their country and community showed off its nationally recognized equine therapy program on Sunday.
Veteran's Club hosted its annual Meet the Horses event at a farm in Taylorsville. Families had the chance to interact with horses who are involved with the equine therapy program, which focuses on supporting veterans cope with trauma, stress and other mental health issues.
The open house-styled event that also offered attendees food was part of the 2022 Mayor's Week of Valor, which runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
"It's an opportunity for the public to come out with their families and get a rare glimpse into our nationally recognized equine program," said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club. "It's important for the community, as well as the veterans and the first responders that we serve to know what we do."
The equine therapy program is one of seven free services led by Veteran's Club. Sessions for the equine therapy program are held twice a month for veterans and first responders, and their families.
Harrell said there have been more than 380 equine sessions since the Veteran's Club was founded five years ago.
Veteran's Club also hosts "agency days" for the equine therapy program where the group partners with other local agencies like Salvation Army and the Healing Place.
"Place like that who have veterans, we can bring their veterans out here so that we can make sure that they get the support they need," Harrell said. "Just because they're in treatment doesn't mean that they shouldn't be recognized for the service."
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11 this year. Harrell encourages to get connected with someone or an organization like Veteran's Club, which has around 7,000 people involved with it.
"Avoid isolation, make sure you're in a community of some sort. We're designed to be in the community," Harrell said. "The 17 suicides we have a day in the veteran community, the way to mitigate and reduce that is by connection. Isolation is a killer, but we tend to do that when things are hard for us."
