LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crowd of protesters gathered on the front lawn of a St. Matthews area home owned by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Tuesday evening.
The protesters are marching for what they say is justice in the Breonna Taylor case.
The protesters initially met at Ballard High School, then traveled down Herr Lane to a home on Bedford Lane, in the Greymoor-Devondale neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County PVA's website, that home is co-owned by Cameron.
Shortly after 5 p.m., several protesters were sitting on the front lawn of the home, locking arms, surrounded by police. Some protesters appeared to have been taken into custody.
Call to Action Demonstrations at corner of Girard Dr off Herr Lane. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/g3yDbYzAVU— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 14, 2020
.@WDRBNews Metro Police officers continue to take protesters into custody. pic.twitter.com/jeuyBd0EIJ— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) July 14, 2020
.@WDRBNews an officer with LMPD says everyone on the attorney general’s lawn will be arrested and taken to Metro Corrections. pic.twitter.com/GXlImW0tDD— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) July 14, 2020
Demonstrations have been taking place almost daily for more than a month by a number of groups, including Black Lives Matter. The groups say they are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police when they executed a "no-knock" warrant at her apartment on March 13 as part of a drug investigation. Police shot the 26-year-old EMT five times after her boyfriend, who didn't know police were executing a raid, fired at officers.
Protesters are asking for the officers involved to be fired and charged in the case.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.