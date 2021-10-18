LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing a woman and wrapping her body in duct tape is back in jail without bond.
Denny Rumfelt was booked into the Meade County Detention Center after being indicted Monday in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Meaghan Dunn. Earlier this month he posted a $100,000 bond, getting out of jail.
Police said they found Dunn's body wrapped in two sleeping bags in a truck, taped together with duct tape. Court records say Rumfelt told his brother and parents that he killed her.
Investigators say the two were in a relationship at some point.
