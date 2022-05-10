LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's free concert announced the remainder of this year's lineup.
WFPK Waterfront Wednesday held its first concert of the year in April, headlined by Nappy Roots. The concert series hosted at Waterfront Park on the Big Four Lawn is celebrating its 20th season.
Shows open at 5 p.m., and music begins at 6 p.m.
- May 25 - Maggie Rose, Boa Boys, Phourist & the Photons
- June 29 - War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo
- July 27 - Moon Taxi, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine
- Aug. 31 - Joan Osborne, Seratones, Mark Charles
- Sept. 28 - Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant
The series started in 2002 and was formerly held on the Harbor Lawn before moving to the Big Four Lawn in 2011, according to organizers. Since then, more than 300 free shows have been held. It started with five shows from May through September but has since grown to six shows and was moved back to start in April.
To view parking information, click here.
Related Stories:
- Lineup released for Waterfront Wednesday's 20th anniversary season
- Waterfront Wednesday returns for 20th season in April
- Waterfront Wednesday kicks off 20th anniversary season
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.