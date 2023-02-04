LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the Louisville Astronomical Society teamed up for a night of astronomy on Friday.
The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was last visible in the night sky around 50,000 years ago. The green-hued comet reappeared in the Northern Hemisphere on Friday night.
"It's rare, nobody has ever seen it before," said Steve Katsikas with Louisville Astronomical Society. "It is a beautiful comet, it has incredible color, it has this tail that splits off. It's beautiful."
The comet has an orbit around the sun that passes through the outer reaches of the solar system, which is why it has taken so long to pass by Earth again, according to The Planetary Society. The comet was expected to be around 26 million to 27 million miles away from Earth at its closest.
Our Night Of The Comet event was a massive success! The turnout was absolutely insane! A huge thanks to the LAS for all the telescopes they brought as well & the generous owners who shared. I am so grateful to be part of a community that shows me so much support. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ls1b1XeVGb— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) February 4, 2023
With clear skies, dozens of people gathered to view the comet, Orion Nebula, Jupiter, Mars and the moon at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park on Friday night. Multiple telescopes were on-hand for the event free and open to the public.
The comet will also be visible Sunday night in the north skies. It's best viewed with binoculars or a telescope.
A comet can be distinguished from stars by its streaking tails of dust and energized particles as well as the glowing green coma surrounding it.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.