LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have completed the first of the five phases of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.
With the completion of Phase One, crews have finished the first half of the eastbound deck of the bridge.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to close starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
During the closure, crews will shift the driving lane on the bottom, eastbound deck from the right lane to the left lane. The traffic configuration in place on the upper, westbound deck wouldn't change.
But drivers will only get two days of reprieve from the closures, as a nine-day closure of the eastbound lanes of the bridge is set to start at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, after being delayed several times. That means drivers won't be able to use the Sherman Minton to get from New Albany to Louisville for those nine days.
The I-64 east entrance ramp from West Spring Street and the I-64 east to Interstate 264 ramp will also be closed during that time.
The eastbound lanes are set to reopen at 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
The scheduled detour will take drivers onto Interstates 265 and 65. Westbound lanes will remain open during the closures.
Phase Two of the bridge project includes painting, steel repairs and replacing the rest of the eastbound deck. The project consists of five phases and is expected to be finished in late 2023.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
Related Stories:
- Lane closures coming to Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend ahead of 9-day directional closure
- Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
- New traffic patterns now in effect on Sherman Minton bridge
- New Albany businesses prepare for change in Sherman Minton traffic patterns
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.