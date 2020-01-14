LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Point Independent Schools officially announced it is looking to merge with another district.
West Point is now negotiating with Hardin County Schools for a possible merger. In a letter to parents released on Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg detailed four points contributing to monetary issues leading to the district's inability stay open. The points include failing to meet revenue goals, declining attendance, unfunded mandates and property taxes.
Declining attendance affects school funding, while unfunded mandates by the legislature, including the 2019 Senate Bill 1 addressing school safety, are too expensive to the district. Sugg also said property taxes are some of the highest in Kentucky, and raising them would not address the situation.
The district is holding a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the school's library to discuss plans.
