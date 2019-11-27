LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Even in death, a southern Indiana football coach is serving others.
On Wednesday, in West Washington High School colors, friends, students and loved ones gathered at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for coach Phillip Bowsman, who was 43 when he died on Monday.
It was a somber gathering filled with hugs, memories and tears for Bowsman's honor walk, as his body was taken away for one last surgery to prepare his organs for donation.
“I think it’s fitting that coach Bowsman's last acts were acts of generosity and giving to others. That's the life that he led,” West Washington Superintendent Keith Nance said.
The beloved coach first got sick last week with a terrible headache, ringing in his ears and foggy vision. While in the hospital, his wife said his first concern was making it to Friday's football game. He made it there, but it was at that game that his symptoms returned. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery and died Monday from complications of a stroke.
Bowsman worked at West Washington for 19 years and had an incredible impact on the school. It's no surprise he wasn't alone during his final act of kindness.
“To do it surrounded by the community and kids that he loves, I know was very important to his family,” Nance said.
His wife said his organs could save up to eight people's lives. So far he's already saved two.
As excruciating as the last week has been for those who loved coach Bowsman, his wife said the family's faith is being tested, but she believes God has a plan.
Coach Bowsman's visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mt. Tabor Church. Funeral services at the church will begin at noon Saturday.
His family is requesting everyone wear school colors.
