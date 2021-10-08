LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wooden plank smashed through the window of a driver's car in Indiana, reported by FOX59.
Barbara Noble was on her way to work Tuesday morning in Whiteland, Indiana when a semi truck passed her in the opposite direction. That's when a wood plank smashed through her windshield, missing her by inches.
"As soon as that semi was even with me, then it just went, bam," Noble said. "I was just covered in glass."
Noble says every part of her car is covered in glass, from the dashboard to cargo area.
She hopes this serves as a lesson for drivers to have everything secured before hitting the road.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.