LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors are calling for justice while trying to help the children who witnessed the traumatic shooting at the JCPS school bus stop that left one dead and two others injured.
With music, dancing, and smiles, neighbors try to bring more light to Chestnut Street where three teens were shot while waiting for the bus. They're using art to help the kids heal.
"This is what we need to do. We need to give back to the village y'all," said LaGlenda Reed, who runs Self Esteem, Inc.
Neighbors paid out of pocket to buy snacks and drinks for kids, including some who witnessed the shooting and jumped in trying to help.
Days later, they're using art -- drawing on sidewalks and sketchbooks -- to help cope with what they saw.
"It's been a lot of emotions going on in my head," said Tay Lawson, a student who rushed to his classmates' aid after shots were fired. "I'm trying to keep myself in balance and stuff, by drawing and distracting myself with music, but I know sooner or later, my emotions are gonna get the best of me."
While positive messages line the sidewalk, neighbors call on people to come forward to police with any kind of information.
"This is what we have to do to stop the violence, but we've got to start with the community efforts," said Reed.
And whoever knows who did this, you need to say something. Quit all this 'I don't snitch.' Because if it happened to you, you're gonna be the first one to want somebody else to snitch."
Anyone with information should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
