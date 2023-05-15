LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum was laid to rest Monday, and the public is invited to his funeral.
The legendary, Hall of Fame coach died May 9 after years of declining health. He was 86.
The service started at 2 p.m. at the main campus of Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. CLICK HERE to watch the service in its entirety.
A Celebration of Life was held Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center. UofL ran the production through the ACC Network, so WDRB and local media were not permitted to broadcast or stream the event.
The public was able to watch it on the ESPN app, mobile devices or smart TVs. It was also streamed online through ESPN.
The university said this is the same protocol as all games on ACC Network Extra, for which viewers have to log in with their cable provider once they pull up the event on the ESPN website or app.
Crum took the reins of the Cardinals' men's basketball program in 1971. He led the Cards to two NCAA basketball championships and built the Cardinals into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career.
Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then.
