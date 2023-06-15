LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Hunter Station Pizza.
The family-owned pizzeria is in Sellersburg, Indiana.
The restaurant has dining and carryout. It's the perfect place to catch the big games on their big screen TVs.
Restaurant owners say they built the pizzeria to support the local community and schools. They say Sellersburg was missing an establishment that could support the local community in a family friendly sports bar-type environment.
You can enjoy trivia nights on Mondays, community nights on Wednesdays, kids 12 and under eat free on Thursdays, live music on Fridays, and cornhole on Sundays.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15.
Store Location: 210 Hunter Station Road, Sellersburg, IN 47172
Website: hunterstationpizza.com
