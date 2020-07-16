LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Milantoni Italian Restaurant.
The family owned restaurant has two area locations, one on Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville and another on Commerce Boulevard in Bardstown.
Owner Diana Pastrana showed off some of the restaurant's most popular dishes on WDRB in the Morning. Those include pasta milantoni, lobster ravioli, and chicken spinach canelloni,
$30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Click here, for your chance to purchase one.
