Blackacre Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead decorates for the holidays.
Every Sunday from November 28th through December 19th , Blackacre presents a Victorian-inspired holiday tour along with an old-time village and train exhibit.
The house tours include Victorian period items on loan from the Filson Historical Society and Victorian-inspired decorations.
The dresses on loan have not been displayed for viewing for over 50 years.
The Historic Homestead began in 1782 when the deed for the land was acquired from Edward Tyler’s service during the American Revolutionary War.
Moses Tyler, Edward’s son, became the first homesteader on the property in 1795.
He built a double-crib Appalachian Style barn, which still stands and is one of the last in America and also acquired the first Whiskey license issued by the State of Kentucky.
Other items of interest include Victorian Christmas trees, holiday menus from the Galt House and Louisville Hotel, dining room with period dishes, children’s toys and Victorian-inspired holiday décor.
The Victorian period was the start of many of holiday traditions we see today.
Tours run Sundays starting after Thanksgiving through Christmas from 1:00-4:00.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children 5 and under are free.
