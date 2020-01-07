LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The path to a better you in the New Year may be swinging a cannonball with a handle.
That's how you describe a kettlebell.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined MADE Fitness & Training Center for Kettlebell Hybrid Training.
They combine Hardstyle Kettlebell training and Cross Fitness techniques for an all-in-one training system.
It involves strength, endurance, flexibility, and durability in every workout.
The system is for all fitness levels.
The Kettlebell HT program is much like a martial arts program.
You can never master a martial art, you will simply improve, evolve, and grow as you continue to train.
This program was designed for people from all walks of life including serious athletes, tactical operators, and anyone looking to get a competitive edge.
