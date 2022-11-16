LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You don't always have to celebrate the Holidays above ground.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Lights Under Louisville below the surface.
Drive your own vehicle through the Louisville MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world.
Many families have made it a tradition for more than a decade.
Holiday fans can enjoy a 30 minute ride through part of the 17 miles of underground passageways.
The spectacle features more than 40 themed displays, 900 lit characters with over 6,000,000 points of light.
Attractions include new themes, two laser locations and multiple light tunnels.
Roll down the windows and take in the sounds of Lights Under Louisville.
It's the only underground light show of its kind on the planet.
Passes begin at $34.99 per vehicle, in-advance for contactless drive-through.
The Lights Under Louisville holiday tradition runs November 11th, 2022 through January 1st, 2023.
Daily Hours: 9:30am to 10pm
Thanksgiving Day: 5:30pm to 10pm
Christmas Day: 5:30pm to 10pm
Click here to get connected to Lights Under Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.